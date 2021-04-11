Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. The fore…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around …
Munster's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very h…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degr…
This evening in Munster: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster peop…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inche…