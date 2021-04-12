Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.