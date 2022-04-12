Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
With temperatures getting even colder, rain will be changing over to snow. The chance for rain and snow will continue for Saturday as well. See how much snow is expected and when we'll dry out.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Temperatures will already be around ten degrees colder today than yesterday, but they'll continue to drop for Friday. Snow will return to Northwest Indiana as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Showers for the morning commute Wednesday, more rain and colder temperatures Thursday in the Region
Rain chances will back off quite a bit this afternoon and tonight, but will ramp up again on Thursday. Windy both days, but colder temperatures for Thursday. Full details in our updated forecast.
There's a chance of rain the next three days in the Region, but Wednesday looks the wettest. The warming trend will continue until a cold front arrives Wednesday evening. Severe storms are possible.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered sh…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degre…
Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …