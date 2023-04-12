Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.