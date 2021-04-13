 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts