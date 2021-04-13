Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.