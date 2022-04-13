Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.