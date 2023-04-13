The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.