Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Munster, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain throughout the day, but a cold front arriving this evening will produce the stormiest conditions. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the severe threat.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step by step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
With temperatures getting even colder, rain will be changing over to snow. The chance for rain and snow will continue for Saturday as well. See how much snow is expected and when we'll dry out.
Watch now: Mainly dry in the Region Tuesday, but rain likely for Wednesday with severe storms possible
Enjoy the warmer and drier weather while it's here. Wednesday is looking like a wet day and a cold front arriving during the evening could cause severe storms to pop up. Here's the latest information.
As a cold front works over us this evening, thunderstorms remain possible and a severe storm cannot be ruled out. Mainly dry for Thursday, but winds will be remarkably high. Here's what to expect.
There's a chance of rain the next three days in the Region, but Wednesday looks the wettest. The warming trend will continue until a cold front arrives Wednesday evening. Severe storms are possible.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Munster will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degre…