Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Munster, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.