Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
Pleasant temps and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chan…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…