Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN
