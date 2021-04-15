 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts