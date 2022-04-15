Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 5:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.