Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain throughout the day, but a cold front arriving this evening will produce the stormiest conditions. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the severe threat.
Portage currently has the most widespread outage with 1,136 customers without power.
Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible for a brief period during the afternoon today. This could cause isolated tree damage and power outages in the Region.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step by step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
As a cold front works over us this evening, thunderstorms remain possible and a severe storm cannot be ruled out. Mainly dry for Thursday, but winds will be remarkably high. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Mainly dry in the Region Tuesday, but rain likely for Wednesday with severe storms possible
Enjoy the warmer and drier weather while it's here. Wednesday is looking like a wet day and a cold front arriving during the evening could cause severe storms to pop up. Here's the latest information.
After the crazy winds Thursday, wind gusts will only reach around 25 mph Friday. Off and on rain is expected though. How long will it stick around? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
There's a chance of rain the next three days in the Region, but Wednesday looks the wettest. The warming trend will continue until a cold front arrives Wednesday evening. Severe storms are possible.
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll se…