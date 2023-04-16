Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Munster, IN
