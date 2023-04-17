The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Munster, IN
