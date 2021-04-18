Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.