Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.