Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Munster, IN
