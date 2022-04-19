Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN
