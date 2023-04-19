Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Munster, IN
