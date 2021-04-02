Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
