Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.