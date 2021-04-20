Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It l…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast c…
This evening's outlook for Munster: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forecasted. Win…
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Munster area. It loo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Munster people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Munster te…