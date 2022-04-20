Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN
Portage currently has the most widespread outage with 1,136 customers without power.
Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible for a brief period during the afternoon today. This could cause isolated tree damage and power outages in the Region.
After a few leftover flurries this morning, we'll dry out in Northwest Indiana, but not for long. See when rain will return to the area and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
After the crazy winds Thursday, wind gusts will only reach around 25 mph Friday. Off and on rain is expected though. How long will it stick around? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
With scattered rain and snow showers, gusty winds, and colder than normal temperatures, it's not looking like a nice day. When will we dry out and warm up? The answers in our updated forecast.
As a cold front works over us this evening, thunderstorms remain possible and a severe storm cannot be ruled out. Mainly dry for Thursday, but winds will be remarkably high. Here's what to expect.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step by step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.