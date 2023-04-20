It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry during the day Saturday, but showers and storms are expected to return this evening. Along with heavy rain and lightning, damaging wind an…
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Northwest Indiana Wednesday evening, but it has now been cancelled. The severe weathe…
Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will begin to return on Saturday though ahead of our next cold front. See wh…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…