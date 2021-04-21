 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

