Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a few leftover flurries this morning, we'll dry out in Northwest Indiana, but not for long. See when rain will return to the area and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
After the crazy winds Thursday, wind gusts will only reach around 25 mph Friday. Off and on rain is expected though. How long will it stick around? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Showers and even a few thunderstorms will become increasingly likely on Wednesday. Chilly and windy today, but a significant change is expected Thursday! Track the rain and temperatures here.
With scattered rain and snow showers, gusty winds, and colder than normal temperatures, it's not looking like a nice day. When will we dry out and warm up? The answers in our updated forecast.
Portage currently has the most widespread outage with 1,136 customers without power.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24%…