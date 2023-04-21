Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Munster, IN
