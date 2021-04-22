Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.