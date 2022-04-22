Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a few leftover flurries this morning, we'll dry out in Northwest Indiana, but not for long. See when rain will return to the area and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
Showers and even a few thunderstorms will become increasingly likely on Wednesday. Chilly and windy today, but a significant change is expected Thursday! Track the rain and temperatures here.
With scattered rain and snow showers, gusty winds, and colder than normal temperatures, it's not looking like a nice day. When will we dry out and warm up? The answers in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period for us today, but rain is expected to return late Thursday night. See when showers and a few storms are most likely Friday and if they will impact your Friday night plans.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…