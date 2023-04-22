The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Northwest Indiana Wednesday evening, but it has now been cancelled. The severe weathe…
Heavy rain and lightning are likely this evening and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. Find out which hazard …
Yes, we just saw a cold front Thursday night, but another is expected to arrive on Saturday. Rain is coming back and as temperatures continue …
Dry during the day Saturday, but showers and storms are expected to return this evening. Along with heavy rain and lightning, damaging wind an…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…