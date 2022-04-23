Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.