Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

