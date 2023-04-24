Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Munster, IN
