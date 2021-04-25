Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
