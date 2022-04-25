Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.