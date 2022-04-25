Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN
As a cold front pushes in late Sunday afternoon, a line of storms is expected to work over NWI. Damaging wind and hail are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper counties until 7 p.m. this evening, but storms are expected across NWI. Here's the latest information on the threats and timing.
After a few leftover flurries this morning, we'll dry out in Northwest Indiana, but not for long. See when rain will return to the area and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast.
No more severe storms to worry about, but the chance of rain will linger across the Region. Temperatures will be getting much cooler as well. Here's what to expect for tonight and Monday.
Showers and even a few thunderstorms will become increasingly likely on Wednesday. Chilly and windy today, but a significant change is expected Thursday! Track the rain and temperatures here.
Thunderstorms are possible today, but on Sunday the storms that pop up could be severe. Winds will be increasing as well. Here's everything you need to know about the weather for the weekend.
A quick dry period for us today, but rain is expected to return late Thursday night. See when showers and a few storms are most likely Friday and if they will impact your Friday night plans.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees …
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We…