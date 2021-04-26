Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Munster, IN
