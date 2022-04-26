Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.