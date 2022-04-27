Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes in late Sunday afternoon, a line of storms is expected to work over NWI. Damaging wind and hail are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper counties until 7 p.m. this evening, but storms are expected across NWI. Here's the latest information on the threats and timing.
No more severe storms to worry about, but the chance of rain will linger across the Region. Temperatures will be getting much cooler as well. Here's what to expect for tonight and Monday.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Thunderstorms are possible today, but on Sunday the storms that pop up could be severe. Winds will be increasing as well. Here's everything you need to know about the weather for the weekend.
A quick dry period for us today, but rain is expected to return late Thursday night. See when showers and a few storms are most likely Friday and if they will impact your Friday night plans.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees …
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…