Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Munster, IN
