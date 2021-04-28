 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts