Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
With an area of low pressure continuing to slowly move over us, showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …
Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expec…