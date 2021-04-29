Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Munster, IN
