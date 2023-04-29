Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Munster, IN
