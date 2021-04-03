Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.