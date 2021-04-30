Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.