Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN
As a cold front pushes in late Sunday afternoon, a line of storms is expected to work over NWI. Damaging wind and hail are possible and a tornado cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Just showers and weak storms today, but hail, damaging wind, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out for Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the weather today and through the weekend.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Newton and Jasper counties until 7 p.m. this evening, but storms are expected across NWI. Here's the latest information on the threats and timing.
No more severe storms to worry about, but the chance of rain will linger across the Region. Temperatures will be getting much cooler as well. Here's what to expect for tonight and Monday.
Below normal temperatures are expected once again Thursday along with isolated rain showers. The rain chance will continue into Friday, but will we finally see some warmer weather? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Today is looking even colder than yesterday and rain will be making a comeback as well. Will temperatures drop even more? Track the temperatures and rain in our updated forecast video.
