 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts