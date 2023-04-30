The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.