Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN

Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.