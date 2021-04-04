Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks t…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
For the drive home in Munster: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 46F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Munster people wi…
This evening in Munster: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above…
Munster's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The f…
This evening's outlook for Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are e…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…