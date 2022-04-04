Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN
Watch now: Stormy afternoon in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, small chance of damaging wind and flooding
Just some light showers for the morning commute today, but heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds could make for a big mess for the homebound commute. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared.
Much of today will be dry in Northwest Indiana, but that will not be the case tomorrow. Get ready for a temperature roller coaster the next three days as well. Track it all in our updated forecast.
Much colder today than yesterday in the Region. Cold enough for snow! See when and where snow is most likely and when we'll finally dry out in our updated forecast video.
Pretty, but cold today. Wet and cold Saturday. What about Sunday? Check out your full weekend forecast in our latest weather video.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
