Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Munster, IN
