Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.