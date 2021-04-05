 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

Local Weather

